Look: Saudi Arabia's first national airline flies over Riyadh skyline

The aircraft will then make its public debut on June 19 at the 54th Paris Air Show

Photo: Supplied

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 9:41 PM

Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's first national airline, has been revealed at the King Khaled International Airport on June 12.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner painted aircraft flew on low altitude over several notable landmarks in the Riyadh skyline. This is including KAFD, Boulevard city and some of the iconic main towers, thrilling residents with a glimpse of their new airline while sharing the pride of seeing the new national carrier in the Kingdom.

The aircraft will then make its public debut on June 19 at the 54th Paris Air Show as part of Riyadh Air’s first appearance to global audiences.

The historical moment and ceremony was attended by royals and official dignitaries.

Riyadh Air will build connectivity from the capital city to over 100 destinations around the world due to its convenient location with over 60 per cent of the world’s population within eight hours flying time.

The airline aims to be significantly innovative in providing travel services in the sector, while being instrumental in delivering the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Tourism Strategy by leveraging the Kingdom’s strategic location connecting the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe.

ALSO READ: