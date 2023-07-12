Scam alert: New Saudi airline Riyadh Air issues warning over fake job posts

The carrier, which is set to take off in 2025, has started a recruitment drive to bring on board pilots, cabin crew, and other administrative staff

Reuters / Saudi Press Agency

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 11:12 AM

Saudi Arabia’s upcoming airline Riyadh Air has issued an advisory warning jobseekers against fraudulent websites and links asking people to pay fees to apply for vacancies.

The airline informed interested candidates that it will never ask for payment or bank details from prospective candidates.

“We are grateful and excited by the overwhelming number of applicants interested in joining our team since we officially launched. It has come to our attention that there have been fraudulent websites or links that ask individuals to pay monetary fees when applying for jobs at Riyadh Air through unofficial channels or websites,” it said in an advisory on its social media.

In March, Riyadh Air, launched by the Public Investment Fund, announced an order of up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes in a multi-billion-dollar deal which includes 39 confirmed aircraft with an option to acquire 33 additional wide-body 787-9 Dreamliner planes.

Operating from Riyadh, the airline aims to connect millions of leisure and business travellers to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030.

“We wanted to remind interested applicants that Riyadh Air will only engage with potential applicants through our official channels and that Riyadh Air would never request any payments or personal bank details during the application process,” said the airline on its social media.

