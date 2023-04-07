Marburg virus alert: Dubai's Emirates issues advisory for passengers travelling to Oman

A revenue threshold was set and will apply to tax periods starting on or after June 1
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates has issued an alert, advising its passengers of health and travel guidelines that the Sultanate of Oman has put in place due to the outbreak of Marburg virus in two countries.
The airline said in its latest advisory that "customers arriving in Oman — and who have travelled from the impacted countries —must isolate themselves and seek immediate assistance if they feel unwell within 21 days of travel". Among the affected destinations that were identified are the Republic of Tanzania and Guinea.
Oman's health authorities are urging travellers to postpone trips to these countries, take precautions if the travel is urgent.
In a statement sent to Khaleej Times, Emirates clarified that it wasn't the only airline that issued the travel advisory. "It was a directive from Oman Civil Aviation Authority to all airlines to issue the advisory," a spokesperson said.
Flights between Dubai and Tanzania's Dar es Salaam city are operating per normal schedule, the airline said. "Reports about Marburg virus are closely monitored, including the latest guidance from relevant health authorities," it added.
The UAE recently issued similar isolation guidelines for arriving travellers who have been to the two destinations. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) also recommended that they seek medical attention at the nearest health facility or emergency departments within hospitals.
“Those who travelled to the affected areas should inform medical staff that they have been to an area where the Marburg virus disease is spreading or have been in contact with infected individuals,” the Mohap said in a previous statement.
Those displaying symptoms of the haemorrhagic fever for more than 21 days have also been urged to seek medical help.
