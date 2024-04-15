Indian politician slams Air India over broken seats in business class on Dubai-bound flight

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 8:40 PM

An Indian politician has hit out at his country’s national carrier Air India following a harrowing experience on a flight bound for Dubai yesterday.

Sudhanshu Mittal, a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and official spokesperson, voiced his frustration on social media.

Mittal, who had booked business-class tickets for himself and his wife on Air India’s Delhi to Dubai flight on Sunday, anticipated a comfortable journey. However, upon boarding, they were dismayed to discover a broken footrest on one of the seats. Mittal recounted that when he brought the issue to the attention of the cabin crew, he was met with what he described as “rude” behaviour from the commercial officer, who allegedly attempted to offload them.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Taking to social media platform X, Mittal described Air India’s business class as the "most pathetic" he had ever experienced. Accompanied by several video clips showing defective seats, Mittal aired his grievances with the airline's service.

“Me and my wife boarded AI 917 Delhi to Dubai today morning at 9.30 am. Firstly it is the most pathetic business class ever, old, broken, dilapidated. At the time of booking, a new plane with cabin was shown. The footrest of 2A is broken. After complaining, the commercial officer was completely rude and tried to offload us. The flight is already more than one hour late.”

Air India responded to the post, saying that they tried connecting with Mittal over a call but could not reach him. “Dear Mr Mittal, we tried calling you, however, the call wasn’t answered. Kindly DM us a convenient time, so we may connect with you again,” read a comment from the official X handle of the airline. The airline stated that they are looking into the issue and will take steps to avoid similar incidents in the future.

“Dear Mr Mittal, we regret to hear about your experience. Our team is investigating this matter and will take appropriate actions to prevent such occurrences in the future. We value your feedback and hope for another opportunity to serve you better,” they further added.

Another flier, Priyesh Desai, also complained of broken seats. He posted: “Flew recently on business class from Delhi to Seoul, and before boarding, I was told my business seat was broken, so instead promised an upgrade voucher plus a 75% refund as no other business seat was vacant. But they refused to give me that voucher.”

ALSO READ: