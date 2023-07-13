India-Dubai flight: Airline issues apology over 13-hour delay due to technical glitch

Passengers had to take a ferry flight sent from Thiruvananthapuram to travel to the emirate

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 9:55 AM

As many as 165 passengers were reportedly left stranded at India's Mangalore International Airport after their Dubai-bound flight had been delayed for 13 hours due to a technical snag.

The incident prompted Air India Express to issue an apology, acknowledging the inconvenience it caused.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our guests due to the delay of the Mangaluru-Dubai flight IX 813 on July 10. To facilitate the journey, an alternative aircraft was arranged from Thiruvananthapuram,” said the airline in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 11.05pm on July 10 and took off at 12.10pm on July 11 on a ferry flight sent from Thiruvananthapuram.

The airline said the stranded passengers were provided with necessary assistance, including refreshments and regular updates on their flight's status.

“Despite offering alternative options like a connecting flight on the Mangaluru-Trivandrum-Dubai route or hotel accommodation, guests opted to wait for the arrival of the ferry flight,” said Air India Express.

“We ensured that guests were provided refreshments at regular intervals. We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our guests during this situation,” it added.

ALSO READ: