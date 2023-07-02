UAE-India flights: Budget airline launches new route

Haj 2023: Dubai airport prepares for pilgrims' journey; 5 tips for smooth travel to Saudi Arabia
The Indian residents in the UAE now have another economic option to choose from when flying to their home country.
Low-cost carrier IndiGo has launched direct flights between Hyderabad and Ras Al Khaimah, providing another route for the budget-conscious residents of the UAE.
The airline, according to its website, is already serving three destinations Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah in the UAE. Ras Al-Khaimah is the 11th destination in the Middle East, the 26th international and the 100th overall location in its network.
Currently, India-UAE is among the busiest airline routes as Indian citizens account for the largest share of the emirate's population. In addition, the recent signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) will also boost the travel sector in the coming years.
“The country is witnessing a surge in domestic and international travel this year, and we are fulfilling this need by introducing new routes and adding frequencies to our existing routes. We have started new direct flights between Hyderabad and Ras Al Khaimah, in view of the increasing demand. With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo now operates 14 flights a week from two cities in India,” said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.
“We will continue to offer more flight options in line with our promise of on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network,” he said.
