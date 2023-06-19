India flights: Go First extends cancellations until June 22

Mozn's founder stresses the role of technology in fighting financial crime
Crisis-hit airline Go First on Monday announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 22 due to operational reasons. Earlier, it was supposed to be till June 19.
"Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until June 22, 2023 are cancelled," the airline said in a tweet, apologising for the inconvenience caused to the flyers.
There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where the now-grounded airline had its footprint.
The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency, and since then its operations were kept stalled. The company earlier said it had filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations.
ALSO READ:
Mozn's founder stresses the role of technology in fighting financial crime
It allows businesses to leverage the advantages of both remote and in-person work
The programme looks forward to welcoming the next generation of talented graduates intent on launching their careers from Dubai
Khaleej Times’ The Journey to Net Zero event in Dubai brought together industry leaders, government officials, experts under one roof to discussion the most pressing issue of our times
Fed decisions have profound impact on the global economy
MEVP currently manages four regional technology-focused venture capital funds
Inspired by Ayurveda, Qaadu conceived in the UAE, launches operations
Russian, Indian, British top buyers at at realtor’s projects