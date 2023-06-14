UAE flights: Etihad Airways announces increased frequency on this route from November

He says as soon as he confirmed the news, he hugged his son and told him his future was secure
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, announced the increase of its flight frequency between Abu Dhabi and Rome from seven to 11 times per week, starting on November 4.
This will provide business and leisure travellers with better access and convenience through double-daily connections between the Italian and UAE capitals on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways, expressed his delight at the expansion of the Rome service, which underscores the Etihad Airways' commitment to providing more flexibility and better travel options to customers in Italy, the UAE and across the airline's network.
According to the new agreement, Saudi RPM will assign 8 fully equipped advanced life support ambulances to the Indian Embassy for providing medical services during the season
Last year, more than 5,000 community members gathered at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium to mark Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever International Yoga Day session
The fee for a 90-day-visit visa varies with a starting price of Dh1,500 and can go up to Dh2,000
The country has been aggressively pushing to reach the net zero 2050 target across all sectors, especially on the mobility front
The handsome Crown Prince posted the images on Instagram with the title 'Good times #throwback'
They also discussed the development of the country
A multi-disciplinary team of doctors successfully performed a complex in-utero procedure over three hours