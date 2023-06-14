UAE flights: Etihad Airways announces increased frequency on this route from November

The national airline of the UAE has increased the frequency between Abu Dhabi and Rome from seven to 11 times per week

File

By WAM Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 6:03 PM

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, announced the increase of its flight frequency between Abu Dhabi and Rome from seven to 11 times per week, starting on November 4.

This will provide business and leisure travellers with better access and convenience through double-daily connections between the Italian and UAE capitals on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways, expressed his delight at the expansion of the Rome service, which underscores the Etihad Airways' commitment to providing more flexibility and better travel options to customers in Italy, the UAE and across the airline's network.

