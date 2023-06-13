Dubai-India flights: Emirates announces new premium Economy service to Mumbai and Bengaluru

Seats can be booked 'immediately' for travel from October 29

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 12:43 PM

You can soon travel from Dubai to select Indian cities on Emirates’ Premium Economy. The airline announced that the offering will be available to passengers flying to and from Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting October 29.

“Emirates will operate its newly retrofitted flagship A380 aircraft to these two popular Indian points, featuring the new Premium Economy seats, as well as refreshed interiors that provide an elevated experience in all other cabin classes,” the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

Premium Economy boasts luxurious seats and more legroom. Seats can be booked “immediately” for travel from October 29.

The roll out of the retrofitted and enhanced Emirates A380s featuring a four-class configuration is picking up pace, the carrier said. “Premium Economy will be deployed on flights to more global destinations.”

Currently, the offering is available on flights to nine destinations globally, including US points New York JFK, San Francisco and Houston, in addition to London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne and Singapore.

Premium Economy cabins will make their debut to Los Angeles in July, bringing the number of routes offering the distinctive product to 12 by the end of 2023.

