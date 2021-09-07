Fly Jinnah: Most Pakistanis say yes to founder's name for commercial activity
Some suggest Imran Khan to change name of budget airline to 'Jinnah Airline' or 'Jinnah Air'.
Pakistanis are expected to benefit from another budget airline on domestic and international routes next year following a joint venture announced by Air Arabia and Lakson Group to launch 'Fly Jinnah', but it has initiated a debate on using the name of the country’s founder for commercial activity.
In a survey conducted by Khaleej Times on its social media platforms, most participants say 'yes' to the move but suggest that the government should consider 'Jinnah Airline' for the new carrier instead of 'Fly Jinnah'.
About 950 survey participants on Khaleej Times twitter and LinkedIn platforms said there is no harm in using the name of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammae Ali Jinnah, father of the nation, for commercial activity.
Interesting debate
About 60 per cent of the survey participants say 'yes' to the move compared to 30 per cent who opposed the idea saying the government shouldn't allow commercial activity in the name of the country’s founder. The remaing 10 per cent survey participants stayed neutral.
In an interesting debate, the survey participants urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to change 'Fly Jinnah' name to 'Jinnah Airline' or 'Jinnah Air' as it sounds more respectable and graceful.
Aamir Larik, relationship manager at Emirates NBD, said there is no harm in using founder's name for commercial purposes.
"Infact with this move, other people and countries will also develop interest about the founder," Larik said on LinkedIn.
Its honoured for Pakistan and more people will explore about him, The ever great leader of Subcontinent#Jinnah #Quaid_e_Azam #MohammedAliJinnah— Mudassar Ali (@Mudassar_Voice) September 5, 2021
"Its honoured for Pakistan and more people will explore about him, The ever great leader of Subcontinent," Mudassar Ali, accounts and financial consultant tweeted.
Name doesn't work
Indrajit Basu, a UAE -based marketing resource and tech enthusiast, said a country’s founding father's name is well suited for an airport or a city, but it may create challenges for an airline.
"The success of the airline will depend on service, safety and the overall value proposition, so its not necessarily a name which doesn't work," Basu posted on LinkedIn comment in response to a KT survey.
New UAE-Pakistan flights launched
No commercial usage
Some participants strongly opposed the idea and said the government should not allow commercial activity in the name of the country’s founder.
Using name of the Quaid should not be allowed. Under the list of prohibited names by SECP, names of Famous/Distinct Personalities can only be used by the permission of competent authority. Permission to use Jinnah in the name of any commercial venture should not be granted. https://t.co/QqpUA9gjAW— Musadaq Zulqarnain (@MusadaqZ) September 3, 2021
"Using name of the Quaid should not be allowed. Under the list of prohibited names by SECP, names of Famous/Distinct Personalities can only be used by the permission of competent authority. Permission to use Jinnah in the name of any commercial venture should not be granted," Mudadaq Zulqarnain, a Pakistani citizen from Faisalabad, tweeted.
'Jinnah Air' is better
Most participants of Khaleej Times survey opposed the 'Fly Jinnah' name and said it doesn't sound good while referring to father of the nation.
Jinnah Air is better then fly Jinnah.— Adnan Yousaf Tarar (@adnan_y_tarar) September 5, 2021
"Jinnah Air is better then fly Jinnah," Adnan Yousaf Tarar said on twitter.
"Jinnah Air is more suitable than Fly Jinnah," Arslan Zafar Zarfi, Jhang resident, tweeted.
Jinnah Air is more suitable than Fly Jinnah— Arslan Zafar Zarfi (@ArslanZfarZarfi) September 5, 2021
"It should be Jinnah Airline rather than Fly Jinnah," Sadiq Ayaz, another overseas Pakistani from London, said on twitter.
It should be Jinnah Airline rather than Fly Jinnah.— Sadiq ayaz (@sadiqayaz) September 5, 2021
'Fly Jinnah' will be latest entrant in Pakistan’s growing aviation market after SereneAir and Air Sial. Jet Green Airline and Q-Airlines are also in process to secure AOC certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan.
