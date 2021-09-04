Pakistan's no-frills airline Fly Jinnah may take off early next year

New budget carrier to serve 220 million Pakistanis on domestic and international routes; It will be latest entrant in Pakistan aviation market after SereneAir, Air Sial and Alvir Airways

Air Arabia on Friday said it signed a joint venture deal with Lakson Group of Pakistan to start a new low-cost airline Fly Jinnah to serve 220 million population of the country.

The Karachi-based new budget carrier is expected to take off early next year after securing all regulatory approvals from the Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority. It will be serving domestic and international routes from Pakistan's major cities to key destinations across the GCC and Middle East, according to aviation sources.

"Work on securing the air operating certificate (AOC), which allows the airline to start operating, will commence shortly and details about the launch date, fleet, and destination network will be announced in due course," according to an announcement on Friday.

Air Jinnah will be latest entrant in Pakistan’s growing aviation market after SereneAir and Air Sial. Alvir Airways also secured licence to operate domestic flights in the country.

Pakistan International Airlines is the only listed carrier in the country while airblue is the oldest active airline in the private sector.

Jet Green Airline and Q-Airlines are also in process to secure AOC certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan.

"Fly Jinnah will serve the strategic vision of Pakistan’s travel and tourism sector and contribute to the country’s economic growth and job creation, while providing Pakistanis with reliable and value for money air travel," according to the statement.

