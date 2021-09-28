Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December 10
The addition of London Gatwick to flight schedules in December will restore Emirates' UK operations to six gateways.
Dubai's flagship airline Emirates will restart flights to London Gatwick (LGW) from December 10, responding to the easing of international travel restrictions and an upsurge in passenger demand for winter sun.
The airline will resume services to its second London gateway with a daily flight operated by a B777 aircraft, across First, Business and Economy class.
Flight EK015 will depart Dubai International (DXB) at 7.40am and arrive in London Gatwick at 11.40am, while flight EK016 will depart London Gatwick at 1.35pm and arrive in Dubai at 12.40am the following day (all times are local).
Emirates' UK operations
The addition of London Gatwick to flight schedules in December will restore Emirates' UK operations to six gateways, alongside the six times daily A380 London Heathrow service; double daily A380 flights to Manchester, 10 weekly services to Birmingham, daily service to Glasgow, and four weekly services to Newcastle. By the end of December, the airline will offer 84 weekly flights to the UK, making it easier for UK customers to access Emirates' growing global network of over 120 destinations - close to 90 per cent of Emirates' pre-pandemic network, and for international travellers to visit the UK.
-
Aviation
Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick...
The addition of London Gatwick to flight schedules in December will... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Crescent Petroleum reinforces sustainability...
Crescent Petroleum, the oldest private oil and gas company in the... READ MORE
-
Business
Microsoft CEO says failed TikTok deal 'strangest...
TikTok had been ordered by then-US President Trump to separate its US ... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai to rank top 100 SMEs
Dubai SME 100 initiative ranks the top 100 firms in Dubai’s... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Explained: Why is it called 'Expo 2020' when it's ...
Last year marked the first time a World Expo was postponed, instead... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets: Prices, special offers
Here is where to get your tickets to the World’s Greatest Show. READ MORE
-
World
Video: Car loses control, whizzes across eight...
The two passengers of the pick-up truck were admitted to a nearby... READ MORE
-
Europe
Explosion hits building in Gothenburg, 25 in...
The immediate cause of the blast and blaze was unclear. READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave for govt employees announced
27 September 2021
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
27 September 2021
News
Carrefour offers 260 customers free shopping every day
27 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh1 million housing loans for citizens
27 September 2021
Aviation
Dubai flights: Emirates to expand A380 service to 27 cities
27 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Special run will take you past 192 pavilions
27 September 2021
Currency Exchange
Pakistani rupee hits all-time low against US dollar
27 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony