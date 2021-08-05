Emirates now offers up to 64kg free baggage for Africa travellers
For customers flying to and from African destinations.
Emirates airline on Thursday said customers flying to and from any destination in Africa can check-in up to 64kg of free baggage.
Effective August 9, customers travelling in First and Business class on any Africa route can check in up to 64kg of free baggage or two pieces of 32kg each, regardless of where in the Emirates global network they are headed to or travelling from.
Customers flying in Economy class on Saver, Flex and Flex Plus fares, can enjoy up to 46kg of free check-in baggage allowance or two pieces of 23kg each, while those on Special fares will have one free check-in bag of up to 23kg.
Emirates currently operates flights to over a dozen cities in Africa.
As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates continues to expand its network safely and sustainably. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, recovering close to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network.
