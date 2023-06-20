Dubai travel: Emirates passengers can drop off luggage at airport up to 24 hours before flight for free

Airline reminds passengers: When departing from Dubai, boarding passes are now issued in digital format on the app, or by email

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 12:35 PM

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has advised passengers take time to plan their journey this June and July. Departure numbers peak significantly just before Eid Al Adha on June 24, and again on the July 1 as many families set off on summer holidays.

The carrier has urged passengers to arrive at the airport up to three hours before their flight. It has issued some travel tips for passengers to beat the holiday rush:

Drop luggage off beforehand

Emirates passengers can drop off luggage at the airport the night before travel at no charge. Passengers who are departing from Dubai can check-in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US or Tel Aviv. “Then closer to departure time, they can arrive to the airport and proceed directly to immigration.”

City check-in facilities

Passengers can try the new city check‑in facility at ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). “Customers can visit the space and check in anytime from 8am to 10pm daily, beginning their travel experience with seamless service via self check-in kiosks and at dedicated desks with Emirates agents.”

Those starting their journeys from Ajman can avail of the 24‑hour city check‑in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal. “Passengers can check in up to 4 hours before the flight departs, check in baggage, and collect boarding passes, buy a bus ticket for Dh20 and head directly to Emirates Terminal 3, with regular bus departures throughout the day from 4am to 11.30pm. Upon arrival at the airport, travellers can simply continue through to their flight.”

Passengers can also opt to check in at home in Dubai and Sharjah.

Get your digital boarding pass in advance

Passengers have been reminded that when departing from Dubai, boarding passes are now issued in digital format on the app, or by email. Online and app check-in are open 48 hours ahead of flight departure time.

