Dubai International rated the best airport for layovers

Passengers are spoilt for choices with over 325 ultra-luxury shopping, lounging and dining experiences

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM

Dubai International (DXB) has been rated the world’s best airport for layovers for various amenities and ultra-luxury shopping, lounging and dining experiences that the world’s busiest international airport offers passengers.

According to Simple Flying, DXB offers high-end shopping experiences and brands such as Hugo Boss, Tiffany & Co., and Rolex, among others to passengers, ranking it the best airport for layovers.

In addition, DXB also has a 24-hour fitness centre, a large pool, a locker room equipped with showers and open-air gardens to get fresh air for travellers.

For passengers staying longer, they can also enjoy Snoozecubes, soundproof pods with beds and touch-screen TVs to relax and enjoy. Passengers are spoilt with over 325 dining, lounging and shopping experiences.

“Dubai International also has various amenities that are beneficial to longer layovers,” Simple Flying said.

“Our terminal services delivery team do one of the most important jobs in Dubai Airports. It’s them that are facing our customers every day, and it is the frontline services delivery team that is responsible for delivering that excellent service that puts us in our own class above a lot of other airports around the world,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO, Dubai Airports.

Passenger traffic at Dubai International reached 95.6 per cent of 2019 levels, exceeding 21.2 million in the first quarter of the year.

The other airports that made it to the top five list of best airports for layovers are Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Munich International Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson International.

