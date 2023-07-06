Philippines announces new visa system for visitors

It is expected to make the application process easier, faster and more convenient for travellers

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 9:18 AM Last updated: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 9:23 AM

By the end of the year, foreign travellers looking to visit the Philippines will be able to apply for visas online, the government has announced.

The Philippines will launch the e-Visa system within the third quarter of 2023, the country's Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

“This will make the visa application process easier, faster, more efficient, and convenient for foreign nationals who wish to visit the Philippines for leisure and business purposes,” foreign affairs undersecretary Jesus Domingo was quoted as saying in a report published in the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The DFA is developing the online visa system in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime FlorCruz expressed hopes this initiative would attract more Chinese tourists and students to the Southeast Asian country, according to the PNA report.

