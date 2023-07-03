Revealed: UAE’s 8 most luxurious hotels and what guests love about them

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 12:11 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 1:53 PM

The UAE’s hospitality sector is one of the most competitive in the region, offering a wide variety of choices to visitors to enjoy the emirate’s hospitality.

During January-April 2023, Dubai recorded 6.02 million overnight visitors, surpassing last year’s 5.1 million numbers and almost reaching its pre-pandemic level of 6.26 million.

Most of the hotels in the UAE are categorised in three-star, four-star and five-star ratings with all the major international brands having a strong presence. These properties attract visitors and residents to enjoy opulence and ultra-luxurious amenities provided by these hotels.

At the end of April 2023, 814 establishments had a total room inventory of almost 149,000 with an average occupancy rate of 80 per cent.

Since Dubai attracts a large of high net worth foreign tourists, occupancy level at ultra-luxury hotels stays quite high.

According to Tripadvisor’s latest most luxury hotels in the Middle East, hotels in UAE, mainly Dubai, dominate the list with eight of the top 25 properties located in the country. In fact, seven out of the top 10 hotels in the region are based in the UAE.

Below is the list of Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels in the UAE:

– Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel was until recently the tallest hotel in the world. Spread across two iconic towers, travellers love it most for its pool with view, spa and breakfast in the room.

KT Photo by Shihab

“Excellence is every second we have been there. Amazing property, as I did my mobile check-in. Everything went super smooth,” says @v4vacation in the review.

– Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, located on Pearl Jumeirah, spans over 52,000 sqm of private beach. It comprises 132 keys including 117 rooms and suites and 15 private pool villas. Travellers gave it thumbs up for its infinity pool, salon and restaurants.

– Grand Millennium Business Bay, which has 251 rooms and suites, is popular with travellers for its rooftop pool, massage and beverages. “Everything was perfect ... clean rooms, friendly and helpful staff. The pool was clean and with a great view of Dubai,” says Viaggio di Nozze on Tripadvisor.

– Raffles Dubai is a landmark at a prime location with a shopping mall lying around it. It features 252 luxurious rooms and suites and a variety of restaurants. Its popularity is credited to its heated pool, steam room and happy hour facilities.

– The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina is nestled between the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, featuring five resort pools, a 1,200-metre private beach and high-end restaurants. Its outdoor pool, swim-up bar and beach attract travellers the most.

– Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is the only property from Abu Dhabi to be featured in the top 25. Located on Corniche, the hotel attracts visitors for its pool, rooftop bar and executive lounge access.

– The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, is located in the vibrant Dubai Marina District. Its popularity is credited to its plunge pool, entertainment staff and car hire services.

– Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites is an all-inclusive beach resort, featuring 316 rooms and suites. Travellers love most its hot tub, evening entertainment and doorperson services.

KT Photo

