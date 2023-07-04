New travel rule: Wheeled suitcases must be carried in this city; here's why

Those on board were told not to expect to see anything "on the way down because the floodlights will be turned off to save battery power...though there was a chance to catch glimpses of bioluminescent creatures", according to a new report
As tourism reaches record highs all over the world after the dip of the pandemic, some cities are putting measures in place to safeguard their local communities.
The mayor of Dubrovnik in Croatia has banned wheeled suitcases in the old city, in order to manage the noise created by tourists dragging their luggage on the stone streets.
The old city area of Dubrovnik is a popular tourist attraction and is home to ancient monuments. The tourism department of the city has started a 'Respect the City' programme, which asks tourists not to sleep in public areas, to avoid drinking alcohol near school zones, and to refrain from showing violent or disruptive behaviour in general.
Earlier, some international media reports claimed that tourists who drag wheeled suitcases through the old city would have to pay a fine of over 200 euros. However, The Dubrovnik Times dismissed the rumours and confirmed that the campaign was started simply to inform and educate visitors about sustainable tourism, and not to penalise them.
The European Space Agency mission, which launched on Saturday, will capture billions of galaxies to create a cosmic map spanning space and time
Talks over a matchup between the two tech billionaires have progressed and the parameters of an event are taking shape
This comes after a copy of the holy book was burned in Sweden
There is no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia and Alaska, The US Tsunami Warning System says
With more firearms than inhabitants, the United States has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country
Joesthetics' girlfriend confirmed his death in an Instagram post
The 43-year-old man grabbed a gun and shot dead two security officers and wounded a civilian on Friday after being denied entry into the country