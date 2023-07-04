New travel rule: Wheeled suitcases must be carried in this city; here's why

The local tourism department is educating visitors about rules to follow to preserve the city's protected areas

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 12:55 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 1:21 PM

As tourism reaches record highs all over the world after the dip of the pandemic, some cities are putting measures in place to safeguard their local communities.

The mayor of Dubrovnik in Croatia has banned wheeled suitcases in the old city, in order to manage the noise created by tourists dragging their luggage on the stone streets.

The old city area of Dubrovnik is a popular tourist attraction and is home to ancient monuments. The tourism department of the city has started a 'Respect the City' programme, which asks tourists not to sleep in public areas, to avoid drinking alcohol near school zones, and to refrain from showing violent or disruptive behaviour in general.

Earlier, some international media reports claimed that tourists who drag wheeled suitcases through the old city would have to pay a fine of over 200 euros. However, The Dubrovnik Times dismissed the rumours and confirmed that the campaign was started simply to inform and educate visitors about sustainable tourism, and not to penalise them.

ALSO READ: