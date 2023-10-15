Dubai-India flight diverts to Karachi due to medical emergency onboard

Medical team at Jinnah International Airport immediately assessed the passenger and administered required medication

by Ajanta Paul Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 6:07 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 6:34 PM

A sudden medical emergency during an Air India Express flight from Dubai to Amritsar forced the crew to make an emergency diversion to Karachi, Pakistan, to provide immediate medical assistance to a passenger.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 14, when the flight took off from Dubai at 8:51am local time en route to Amritsar. Mid-flight, a passenger experienced a severe medical issue, prompting the crew to take decisive action to safeguard the passenger's health.

Air India Express spokesperson stated, "A guest on board our Dubai-Amritsar flight had a sudden medical complication in flight, and the crew opted to divert to Karachi, given that it was the closest location to provide immediate medical assistance."

The flight landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi at approximately 12:30pm local time. Immediate coordination between the airline, airport personnel, and local authorities ensured that the passenger received prompt medical care upon arrival.

The airport's medical team, under the supervision of the airport doctor, administered the necessary medical treatment, according to news agency ANI. After a thorough medical assessment, the passenger was declared fit to continue the journey.

Following the successful intervention, the flight resumed its journey, departing from Karachi at 2:30pm local time to the original destination, Amritsar.

ALSO READ: