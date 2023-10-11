UAE flights: Will India's new airline fly to the Emirates?

The low-cost carrier is expected to begin operations to three Middle East countries this winter

File photo

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 2:31 PM

India’s Akasa Air, a low-cost airline, has reportedly received a green signal to operate flights in three Middle East countries Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, in accordance with current bilateral agreements.

As per a Times Of India report, the Indian government has given approval to Akasa Air. The operations are expected to begin this winter based on the bilateral agreements signed between the two nations, the report added.

Now, the next question is - why isn’t UAE, one of the most preferred tourist destinations by Indians, on the list? As per the TOI report, this is because bilateral agreement between UAE and India has been exhausted.

What are bilateral agreements?

Bilateral agreements refer to formal agreements or treaties between two countries regarding various aspects of civil aviation. These agreements outline the terms and conditions under which airlines from the respective countries can operate services between their nations, as per the Federal Aviation Administration.

What does Akasa Air say?

Vinay Dube, the CEO of Akasa Air, in March this year, spoke about the necessity to "review" bilateral rights regarding flight capacity between India and the UAE.

“Bilateral capacity should be reviewed, and I think the government is reviewing them constantly,” Dube told The Hindu.

Akasa's changes of flying in Dubai

Dube's comment came weeks after Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates VP for India and Nepal, said to Times of India, “We are working hard with the civil aviation (authorities) in India and the UAE to try to increase the bilaterals for airlines of both sides and passengers to benefit.”

Back in February, Dube had claimed that “by the end of the year, we hope to be flying internationally.” He had also mentioned that the airline will target “destinations within the range of a 737 MAX in South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.”

