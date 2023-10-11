Israel-Palestine conflict: Some UAE flights remain cancelled amid violence

International airlines such as Air France, Lufthansa and Air India have also suspended services to Tel Aviv

by Angel Tesorero Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 1:22 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 1:23 PM

A couple of flights to and from Israel are still cancelled but most of the flights between the UAE and Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) in Tel Aviv are operating as per schedule, airline spokespersons have confirmed to Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has postponed all flights to and from Tel Aviv on October 11, read a statement from the budget carrier.

“We are monitoring the ongoing situation in Israel very closely and are in touch with the relevant authorities on a daily basis. All affected passengers are contacted directly via email or text and provided with rebooking or refund options. The safety and security of passengers, crew, and aircraft is our number one priority,” it added.

A spokesperson for Etihad Airways, meanwhile, has confirmed flights EY593/EY594 between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) have resumed services from Wednesday.

Flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv are also operating per schedule, spokespersons for Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates and flydubai have confirmed.

On its website, Emirates noted: “We continue to closely monitor the situation in Israel, and we are in close contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments.”

Travellers who wish to rebook or cancel their flights should contact their booking agent, the airline said. “Change and cancellation charges will be waived for tickets issued on/before October 8, 2023, for travel until October 31, 2023,” added Emirates, which operates three flights daily to Tel Aviv.

A flydubai spokesperson said flights to Ben Gurion Airport are also currently operating to schedule. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our schedule accordingly,” added the spokesperson for flydubai which operates up to four flights daily to Israel.

Other internationals airlines have earlier cancelled flights to Tel Aviv. Air France announced suspending services to and from Tel Aviv "until further notice". Lufthansa, Ryanair, Aegan Airlines and some US carriers have also pulled flights. Virgin Atlantic and British Airways have also cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv. Air India also cancelled their flights, according to ANI.

