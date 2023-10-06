Air India to give female passengers special seating options under new policy: Report

UAE entrepreneur who turns used cooking oil into biofuel expands green venture with Swiss partnership
The agreement seeks to create more breakthroughs in producing high-quality, low-carbon biofuels that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions
In a move that would make travelling more convenient and comfortable for women, Air India has reportedly introduced a new policy allowing female flyers to choose special seats, according to a local media outlet.
Solo female travellers and mothers, in particular, shall be given the option to take an alternative seat — ideally aisle or window — according to Indian newspaper Hindustan Times (HT), quoting a directive issued in an 'internal mail'.
“To ensure the female guests travelling with us have a comfortable flight, we as a company are adopting a gender-sensitive seat assignment practice," the mail read as published in HT.
In case there are vacant slots, solo female passengers seated between men could be offered a different seat, it added. Cabin crew members could also discreetly relocate mothers with infants to a seat with a bassinet location.
The 'new policy' comes after the airline reportedly received feedback that female passengers who are travelling alone "feel uncomfortable when assigned a middle seat", HT said.
Khaleej Times has reached out to Air India for clarification, and a response is awaited.
ALSO READ:
The agreement seeks to create more breakthroughs in producing high-quality, low-carbon biofuels that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Top producers have taken millions of barrels off the market
Sole DXB joins DSF line-up for the first time as part of opening weekend celebrations
Prestigious award ceremony organised by NKN Media and India Today Group
Your real estate questions answered in our weekly expert column
'Cranes drive the success of any construction project. It’s a critical component,' says founder and CEO of Mycrane
PMI data shows output rises at stronger rate in response to sales upturn
SAS filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States