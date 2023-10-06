Air India to give female passengers special seating options under new policy: Report

Directive comes after the airline reportedly received feedback that female passengers who are travelling alone 'feel uncomfortable when assigned a middle seat'

In a move that would make travelling more convenient and comfortable for women, Air India has reportedly introduced a new policy allowing female flyers to choose special seats, according to a local media outlet.

Solo female travellers and mothers, in particular, shall be given the option to take an alternative seat — ideally aisle or window — according to Indian newspaper Hindustan Times (HT), quoting a directive issued in an 'internal mail'.

“To ensure the female guests travelling with us have a comfortable flight, we as a company are adopting a gender-sensitive seat assignment practice," the mail read as published in HT.

In case there are vacant slots, solo female passengers seated between men could be offered a different seat, it added. Cabin crew members could also discreetly relocate mothers with infants to a seat with a bassinet location.

The 'new policy' comes after the airline reportedly received feedback that female passengers who are travelling alone "feel uncomfortable when assigned a middle seat", HT said.

Khaleej Times has reached out to Air India for clarification, and a response is awaited.

