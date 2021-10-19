Dubai: Flydubai announces new flights to Oman
They will operate twice a week from November 4
Dubai-based flydubai on Tuesday announced the start of flights to Sohar in Oman, becoming the first airline to operate this route from Dubai. This is the carrier’s third destination in the Sultanate, alongside Muscat and Salalah.
Flights to Sohar International Airport (OHS) will start on November 4 and will operate twice a week from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB).
Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said, "With demand for travel returning and as more countries continue to lift restrictions on international travel, we are pleased to announce the start of flights to Sohar in Oman. We are excited to further grow our network and give passengers more options to travel in the region, while welcoming passengers from Oman, especially those looking to visit Expo 2020 in Dubai."
Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai, added, "We are pleased to expand our network in Oman by adding a third point to our network alongside our popular destinations Muscat and Salalah. This new direct route will enable free flows of trade and tourism and strengthen direct airlinks between Oman and the UAE."
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Free day pass for flydubai passengers
>> Flydubai touches down in Ljubljana
Located on the Sultanate’s northern coast, Sohar is a port city known for its cultural heritage and trading.
Customers who book a flight through flydubai.com will receive complimentary global cover for Covid-19 related costs.
-
Aviation
Dubai: Flydubai announces new flights to Oman
They will operate twice a week from November 4 READ MORE
-
KT Network
Dr Glenn Leon Vo and Elias Nickolaos elucidate on ...
Everyone has aspirations and dreams in life, whether in their... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Always follow your passion, says Meit Kamdar...
We all have a passion for something. Each one of us has a hobby,... READ MORE
-
Business
Etihad Credit Insurance, SkyPower sign...
ECI will provide SkyPower hybrid trade credit insurance, export... READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
Prophet's birthday: UAE leaders share message of...
Last week, UAE authorities declared October 21 as a public holiday... READ MORE
-
Technology
UAE aims to have the highest number of women...
The country is marking October 29 as Coders Day. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New rules for parties, gatherings...
Operating capacity amended READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid-19 protocols for private jets revised
All passengers must present a copy of their approved vaccination... READ MORE
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
News
UAE: Now, apply for your Golden Visa at Gitex 2021
18 October 2021
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end