Dubai: Emirates airline revises Skywards policy; more miles needed for Business Class upgrades

To offset the impact and reward its loyal customers, the carrier will increase bonus miles for all platinum, gold, and silver members

Photo Credit: Emirates

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 5:20 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 5:27 PM

Emirates airline has revised its policy regarding its loyalty programme Skywards Miles for Business Class and First Class passengers.

Under the new policy, more miles will be required for passengers to get upgrades for Business or First Class.

To offset the impact and reward its loyal customers, however, Dubai’s flagship carrier will also increase bonus Skywards Miles for all of its Platinum, Gold, and Silver members.

“In line with current market conditions, Emirates Skywards is introducing an increase on Skywards Miles required for Upgrade Rewards and Classic Rewards booked in Business Class and First Class. The increase will be gradually introduced on reward tickets across the Emirates network between December 22, 2022, and January 31, 2023,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has close to 30 million members. Members can earn miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. These points can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, and hospitality at sporting and cultural events and tours.

Bonus miles

Based on all Emirates flights booked from January 31, 2023, Skywards Platinum members will earn a further 100 per cent of the Economy Flex+ Miles on a given route, increasing from 75 per cent.

Meanwhile, Skywards Gold members will earn 75 per cent of the Economy Flex+ Miles, increasing from 50 per cent; and Skywards Silver Members will get 30 per cent of the Economy Flex+ Miles, increasing from 25 per cent.

In December, Emirates expanded its partnership with Air Canada, now allowing Skywards members to earn and redeem miles on all flights operated by the airline. Together, close to 40 million frequent flyer members will be able to earn and redeem points across a joint network of more than 350 destinations.

The airline’s profit for the first half of 2022-23 hit a new record of Dh4 billion — compared to last year’s loss of Dh5.8 billion — despite an unfavourable currency exchange environment. The airline’s strong turnaround performance is driven by strong passenger demand for international travel across markets.