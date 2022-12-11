Dubai: Emirates president Sir Tim Clark named Executive of the Year

He joined the airline in 1985 and has been heading it since then, including during the challenging times of the pandemic - even delaying his retirement

Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 2:08 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 2:24 PM

Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline, has been named Executive of the Year by the Centre for Aviation (Capa), a global aviation consultancy and research firm.

Boasting a career spanned over five decades, Clark joined Emirates in 1985 and has been instrumental in transforming the airline to become the world’s largest for international passengers.

“Under his leadership, Emirates introduced a network touching six continents, set new standards for passenger experience and operational performance and diversified its business across the aviation supply chain. He has also helped to catalyse the development of the long-haul sixth freedom model in the Middle East. This has changed the map of world aviation, pulling millions of passengers every year through convenient and geographically advantageous hubs,” the consultancy said.

Clark successfully navigated Dubai’s flagship carrier through the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic and global financial crisis.

He has also delayed his retirement in order to ensure that the airline continues its upward journey.

In November, Emirates posted a record Dh4 billion profit for the first half of 2022-23 compared to last year’s loss of Dh5.8 billion. Despite an unfavourable currency exchange environment, Emirates revenue totalled Dh50.1 billion compared with the Dh21.7 billion recorded during the same period last year, up by 131 per cent.

“There were dark days in the past two years, but I’ve also found it exciting to see our industry reshape and adapt, demonstrating the resilience of civil aviation. We saw new partnerships forged, and the acceleration of digital and other progressive initiatives which will lay the foundation for our industry’s future,” said Sir Tim Clark.

"I humbly accept (the award) on behalf of everyone at Emirates. Our remarkable recovery is certainly not a one-man effort,” he said.