Dubai: Now experience Emirates’ A380 and Premium Economy virtually before buying ticket

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 2:01 PM

Emirates has begun rolling out expanded retail stores where people can experience the world’s largest aircraft Airbus A380 through VR as well as the airline’s new premium economy seats before they purchase tickets.

At ‘Emirates World’ stores, customers can also get information about Emirates Holidays, Skywards Miles, claim ticket refunds as well as buy Dubai’s flagship carrier’s merchandise.

On Monday, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO, Emirates Airline and Group, opened the new 3,000-sqft retail store ‘Emirates World’ in Jumeirah Town Centre. Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline, Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer, and other senior officials attended the ceremony.

Customers who like to have a virtual experience can take selfies against a selection of Emirates product backdrops including the A380 onboard lounge and First Class private suites, thanks to interactive screen technology.

“This store brings a modern look and feel, advanced technology and more personalisation in terms of what customers can get. We brought in technology as part of revamp where you can see how the seat will look onboard the A380 before you purchase the ticket. There is a touch screen where customers can get information about destinations and also take a selfie with the destination,” said Adnan Kazim.

Multiple destination workshops will be held in December with the Thailand, Seychelles and Israel tourism boards.

“For the first, we are displaying our Premium Economy seats. Customers can relax, recline and experience Premium Economy, so they know what to expect when travelling in this highly sought-after cabin class. It’s not just about buying the ticket, but we are showcasing various types of products which visitors can physically see before they buy the ticket here.”

Kazim revealed that this new retail outlet will be replicated in many parts of the world over the next three years with an investment of Dh100 million.

The retail store experience models will fall into three categories, including the full-fledged ‘Emirates World’ concept, the Travel Store model, and Travel Kiosks. Retail store models will be determined by customer requirements in each market, including strategic positioning, venue footfall, and evolving customer trends.

In addition, the newly-opened store in Jumeirah has a dedicated space where tourism boards of other countries can promote the destinations and product offerings.

Emirates CCO said retail is an important channel in the business. “Today, we are talking about 7-8 per cent of total revenues coming from retail and we are expanding. With the new revamp we are making, this will bring us more revenues and also closer to customers,” he added.