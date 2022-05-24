Al Zorah launches 21 exclusive beachfront luxury villas

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 5:19 PM Last updated: Tue 24 May 2022, 5:22 PM

The Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International PLC, has unveiled plans for the development of 21 exclusive villas on Al Zorah’s beachfront in the Emirate of Ajman.

Designed with families in mind, the development comprises 21 private, ultra- luxurious villas with uninterrupted sea views, nestled within a secure, gated community.

Located at the heart of Al Zorah’s beachfront, adjacent to The Oberoi Beach Resort, the premium lifestyle and leisure community offers a limited number of 5,651 square feet luxury villas, spanning an area of 10.000 square feet.

George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah, said: “The Exclusive 21 development offers direct access to a private beach and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, making it an exciting opportunity for those seeking privacy and exclusivity in a natural setting with an urban feel. In addition to quality design and luxurious indoor and outdoor spaces, it invites discerning residents to enjoy all the premium features within the iconic Al Zorah destination, such as The Oberoi Beach Resort, the Al Zorah Golf Club and its 18-hole championship golf course, and Al Zorah Marina 1 and Park.”

The project is ideally placed to allow residents access to the wider Al Zorah community and its world-class amenities. In addition, it offers a natural environment and a medley of beachside activities for adults and children alike.

Set in 5.4 million square meters of virgin coastal land studded with creeks and mangrove forests, Al Zorah is a mixed-use development focused on healthy living and tourism. With world-class resorts, residences, commercial spaces, and wellness and leisure facilities, it presents a perfect blend of the natural and the urban.

Al Zorah is one of the most important tourist destinations in the Emirate of Ajman given its many development projects that involve the construction of luxury resorts on the seashore. Projects also include a golf club, golf course, pathways, shopping sites, luxury restaurants, four marinas, and apartments on the creek banks.

The locality includes the Al Zorah natural mangrove reserve, regarded as one of the most beautiful natural features in the Emirate of Ajman. It is an ideal destination for ecological and nature tourism lovers. The mangroves provide a suitable environment for local and migratory birds, in addition to plenty of plant varieties. The reserve is diverse due to the abundance of water, with the coastline inhabited by vast groups of fish and coral reefs.

Solidere International is focused on creating high-quality places in the form of refined urban destinations and mixed-use real estate developments. In its current involvement in projects in the UAE (Ajman) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Riyadh and Jeddah), the Company builds and sustains places that hold long-term value for society as they respond to their context, culture, and climate – places where people want to be, Places for Life.

