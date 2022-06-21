ADIA, ADQ sign Rabat Declaration in Morocco

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 5:57 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 6:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and ADQ, the UAE-based entities, have signed the Rabat Declaration extending support to the first Africa Sovereign Investors Forum (ASIF), organised by Ithmar Capital, Morocco’s sovereign strategic investment fund. The ‘Rabat Declaration’ acknowledges “the establishment of ASIF as a facilitator and a catalyzer of bankable investment opportunities”.

The event brought together the region’s leading sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) to discuss and drive transformational development projects and strengthen inter-Africa relations.

ASIF sets the foundation for improved collaboration among multiple stakeholders to forge multidimensional partnerships that will contribute to the socio-economic progress of the continent.

All the main African sovereign wealth funds participated in the forum and signed a memorandum of understanding to activate continuous dialogue and develop transformational and concrete investment projects.

In addition to ADIA and ADQ, Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) were among the entities from the GCC that attended the inaugural ceremony.

ADIA, ADQ and KIA expressed their confidence in ASIF’s framework for unlocking investment opportunities that meet the requirements of international investors while stimulating economic development in Africa for the benefit of its future generations.

