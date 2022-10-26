Abu Dhabi's Miral reveals new brand identity

Company announces projects under construction worth over Dh13 billion

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is set to open by 2023 and will complement Miral's Yas Island destination portfolio of theme parks.

By WAM Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 2:42 PM

Miral, the real estate development, management and investment company responsible for the development and management of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday unveiled its new visual identity and first brand campaign, signifying a new chapter of growth. It also announced its portfolio of projects under construction worth over Dh13 billion on Yas Island and across the emirate, with three new projects coming soon.

The new visual identity was revealed at an internal event, which included a metaverse activation mimicking the new campaign, the reveal of the new visual identity and new subsidiaries' hierarchy, as well as the values of being progressive, committed and joyful.

Miral's new logo is inspired by the theme of connecting and enriching. Miral connects partners and employees under a common ideology and purpose – to connect people in the moment at an experience or destination. Through these connections that it makes happen every day, it leaves people with a sense of pride, place and belonging, and memories that last them a lifetime.

The three lines of its logo represent Miral's three pillars: people, the importance of the commitment and passion of Miral's employees to bring to life its ideas and how Miral is dedicated to their development; community, how Miral's experiences and destinations positively impact the communities and cultures it serves; and environment, reflecting how Miral considers the environmental impact of its destinations and experiences and balances growth with a sustainable future.

The brand elements are representative of zeros and ones, reflecting Miral's commitment to becoming a data-driven organisation, using the most advanced technology to allow for an in-depth understanding of guests to create more personalised and memorable experiences for them.

Miral also announced its three subsidiary names falling under the unified brand: Miral Destinations (previously Experience Hub), Miral Experiences (previously Farah Experiences) and Yas Asset Management.

Miral Experiences operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences, Miral Destinations promotes unique destinations, and Yas Asset Management operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations across Yas Island.

In the coming years, Miral will focus on developing and delivering major landmark projects across Abu Dhabi. One of the main ones is SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the next-generation marine-life park opening in 2023 on Yas Island. Two other iconic projects on Saadiyat Island, are teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, of which Miral Started developing this year.

Miral will also continue developing and overseeing Yas Island and the destination strategy for Saadiyat Island, creating integrated and unique offerings across the emirate.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, "Miral delivers sustainable, long-term value, that contributes to the positioning of Abu Dhabi as a global tourism hub. The new decade is set to be marked with accomplishments of great magnitude that reflect a renewed promise through integrated destinations, underscored by a relentless commitment to evolving the capital's tourism ecosystem and growth."