72-year old Swiss group plans to shifts its headquarters to Dubai

Pac Team Group set to explore Middle East, North Africa and Indian markets through its new headquarters in Dubai

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 3:00 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 3:01 PM

Pac Team Group plans to shift its global headquarters to Dubai to expand its presence in Middle East, North Africa and Indian markets, its top official says.

The 72-year old Swiss brand known for its designing and manufacturing of exhibition booths, window display stands, settings, boutique interior designs and shop-in-shops for the greatest luxury brands, has evolved a multimillion dollars plan to shift its operations from Switzerland to the UAE’s commercial capital to explore new markets to ensure sustainable growth in coming years.

“Dubai has emerged as a global business hub because of its successful strategy to handle pandemic without closing its doors for businesses and compromising individual’s life. It inspired and motivated me to shift my group’s headquarters to the strategically located emirate in the UAE,” Alain Borle, chief executive of Pac Team Group, told Khaleej Times on Sunday.

“I’m amased by the dynamism of the leaders in this country. And personally, I feel treated with respect and I’m very happy to be in this country,” he said.

Creating exclusive environment

Pac Team Group was established in 1949 and has strong presence in Europe, the United States and China. The group has 10 subsidiaries that ensures personalised distribution and follow-up in its key growth markets.

“With Pac Team Middle East, our group is establishing itself in Dubai and Qatar, enabling us to cover the whole Middle East to be as close as possible to every client. From the smallest display system to the most majestic exhibition stand, Pac Team Middle East offers a range of services over 360° to showcase the region’s leading brands’ product environment, design, research and development, engineering, prototyping, production and logistics,” Borle said.

“I will personally follow the development of these activities for well-known established brands. Becoming the architect of your environment would be a great honour for Pac Team Middle East,” he said.

“We have built a reputation for enhancing the presentation of luxury goods. The leading brands in watchmaking and jewellery, as well as eyewear, fashion, spirits and other upmarket products have entrusted the group with creating an exclusive environment for them,” he added.

Exploring new markets

Borle, a serial entrepreneur, said Dubai managed to organised approximately 120 events last year, featuring almost 70,000 key opinion leaders, scientists, government officials and other experts.

Referring to media reports, he said it is likely to capture 400 global economic events annually by 2025, and it provides a window for Pac Team Middle East to capitalise on business opportunities in the region.

“The Middle East, North Africa and India are growing economies in the region. We will capture these markets through Dubai headquarters,” he said.

Dealing with luxury brands

In reply to a question, Borle said Pac Team have been working with the big luxury companies all over the world for many years and it is due to them that the group has decided to expand in the region.

“Leading brands, who have a strong presence in the Middle East, asked us to be present and develop their projects in the region too. So, Pac Team Group wishes to grow as well in the UAE and GCC and will transfer its head offices in Switzerland and Italy to Dubai next year,” he said.

“As an industrial entrepreneur, I’m planning to move to Dubai and live in the emirate personally. We are confident of up to Dh110 million ($30 million) sales revenue within three years of operations of Pac Team Middle East. Right now, we make more than Dh367 million ($100 million) of revenue annually from our international businesses,” he added.

“We will copy the same business model we did in the US and China, about 22 years ago, which meaning investing few millions of dollars in opening offices and creating jobs. For instance, we invested millions of dollars in China and created more than 1,000 jobs in past two decades,” he said.

Growth drivers

Borle, who successfully run the family business since early 80s, said Pac Team Group will explore new sectors to diversify its operations in the region.

“We may also invest in real estate. We would love to expand a lot in the construction fittouts. Being specialised for such a long time in the luxury industries, I believe that Pac Team Group has a key role in Gulf market in next five years,” the CEO elaborated.

The Swiss entrepreneur said nine per cent corporate tax introduced in the UAE from June 1, 2023 will be among the lowest in the world.

“In Europe, companies have been paying up to 51 pet cent corporate tax. With nine per cent corporate tax, the UAE will remain one of the most competitive markets of the world,” Borle said.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com