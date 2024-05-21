India ex-wrestling boss pleads not guilty to sexual harassment

The Irishman shot a 62 to tie the lowest score in major history and so nearly pull-off one of the most epic rounds in the history of golf
India's scandal-hit ex-wrestling federation chief pleaded not guilty to sexual harassment of female athletes as his trial opened Tuesday.
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, denied he had groped female athletes and demanded sexual favours from them.
"When I have not committed any mistake, why will I admit it?" Singh told the court in the capital Delhi on Tuesday, NDTV news network reported.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Singh, 67, was charged last June with sexually harassing and stalking women wrestlers.
Many of India's top wrestlers had led a noisy sit-in protest campaign demanding his ouster after the allegations came to light last January.
The weeks-long demonstration by India's top wrestlers, including world champion medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, attracted widespread attention.
Wrestling is hugely popular in rural northern India and images of star athletes being detained as they tried to march to parliament in May went viral on social media.
Fellow athletes including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra lent their support.
Singh is not contesting a seat in the ongoing elections after he was denied a ticket by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
His son is contesting instead.
ALSO READ:
The Irishman shot a 62 to tie the lowest score in major history and so nearly pull-off one of the most epic rounds in the history of golf
Defending champion Chennai eliminated after losing Chinnaswamy Stadium thriller 27 runs as Bengaluru reach knockout stage of tournament for a ninth time
The world number one sounded out a warning to her rivals ahead of this month's French Open where she is a three-time champion
Piastri qualifies on the front row for McLaren as weekend remembers Senna 30 years after he died at Imola
Dravid's tenure comes to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies
Stand-in skipper Jitesh believes the absence of key England players will not affect his side's morale on Sunday
Stunning win over American Tommy Paul sets up Italian Open title clash against against Alexander Zverev
Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Blues go into the final day of the season on Sunday with a two-point cushion over the Gunners thanks to an eight-game winning streak