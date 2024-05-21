Reviewing the 2024 USPGA: Xander Schauffele was the best all-around player by a long shot

: Xander Schauffele wins his first Major at the 2024 USPGA. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 7:00 PM

Now that the second Major of 2024 is behind us, let’s reflect on the highs and lows, who performed well and what is next for others.

First of all, congratulations to 30-year-old Xander Schauffler on his first Major – and a wire-to-wire victory. It is his first win since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open and he has been trending nicely this year – but that ‘W’ was still elusive.

His rounds of 62, 68, 68 and 65 show a model of consistency against the strongest of fields over a very challenging, but fair golf course.

Shane Lowry of Ireland during the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. - AFP

A look at the published statistics for the week – just shows he was the best all-around player for the four rounds:

Strokes Gained off the Tee: 3rd.

Strokes Gained approach to Greens: 2nd.

Strokes Gained, Putting: 13th.

Greens in Regulation: 1st.

Scrambling: 3rd.

Putts per Greens in Regulation: 6th.

Add to that list the most birdies (25) the least bogeys (2) and just one double and you have a Major champion.

LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau showed his level of play. - Instagram

The statistics never lie, but huge congratulations for his mental strength especially after bogeying the par-five 10th hole – to bounce back with a birdie two on hole 11 and another on 12. That will have been one of the key moments in that final round.

The tournament is known for traditionally inviting the top 20 PGA Club Pros from their PGA Club Pro Championship. Two PGA Club Pros made the cut 0 Jeremy Wells and Braden Shattuck. That is quite an achievement for them both.

Records were broken this week – the 62s from Schauffele in round one and by Shane Lowry in round three were the lowest rounds in the history of the USPGA.

Also, Schauffele shot the lowest 72-hole total of 21 under par in any Major Championship.

Rory McIlroy was never quite in the mix - USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau showed his level of play with a final round 64 to fall one short of the champion.

Strong performances from Europeans, Viktor Hovland (3rd), Dubai resident Thomas Detry (tied 4th), Justin Rose (tied 6th), Shane Lowry (tied 6th), and Robert MacIntyre (tied 9th) will give hope for a good season for these players.