29 Italian companies participate in Dubai Air Show 2021

Italian aviation and aerospace exports to the UAE reached 79 million euro in 2020.

Italy aviation and aerospace industry, a sector with a turnover of euro 17 billion in 2020 and employing over 230,000 staff, returns stronger than ever at Dubai Airshow with 29 companies participating, more than double the 2019 edition.

Italy occupies a leading position in the international context, being the 4th producer in Europe and 7th in the world when it comes to aerospace, defence and security equipments production.

Taking place at DWC airport until Thursday, this year Dubai Airshow will be ‘futuristic’ with major focus on new technologies and showcasing the latest developments in mobility, aviation and space. Alongside the exhibition, the brand new conference stage, Tech Xplore, will highlight how emerging technologies are helping reboot aviation and changing the entire flying experience.

Out of the 29 Italian companies participating, 22 Small and Medium Enterprises will be housed inside the official Italian Pavilion, organised by The Italian Trade Agency in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE, the Consulate General in Dubai and the Italian Industries Federation of Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD).

Italy has acquired a leadership positions in the different fields of aeronautics and space. Around 80 per cent of the Italian supply chain is made up of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) concentrated mainly in five significant districts -Piedmont, Lombardy, Lazio, Campania and Apulia - these companies have excellent skills, enhanced by the collaboration with large national industries, with research centers and universities.

Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE said: “We are glad to be back in presence at the Dubai Airshow with a representation of Italian companies that more than double from the last edition of the show (22 in 2021 vs 9 in 2019). This number confirms that the aviation industry is recovering after a turbulent period caused by the pandemic.

Italy aeronautics, space, naval and land industry continues to play a leading role at a global level; despite the economic slowdown, the sector has registered a significant growth going from euro 15.5 billion to euro 17 billion over the last 2 years. The aeronautics sector alone accounts for over half of the turnover with euro 9.6 bilion sales in 2020.

High investments in R&D are the key developing factor; with euro 1.5 billion invested, the aerospace defense and security sector is the second sector for R&D investment, equaling to 12 per cent of the overall national expenditure.”

Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, said: “In 2020 the Italian export to the UAE registered a remarkable growth with an export increase of 25 per cent comparing to 2019 and a value of euro 79 million.

Ranking 7th in 2020 in the export of aviation and aerospace technologies to the UAE, Italy has a prominent international role in the development of aerospace technologies and our advancements are among the most important of those used in the new frontiers of sustainability.

"The Dubai Airshow is bringing the aviation industry back together and we are glad to give 22 Italian SMEs the opportunity to attend one of the world's most important aviation events where the future of mobility, space exploration and defence are showcased,” Scarpa added.

Advanced electronic equipment for the aeronautics market, electrical power generation and distribution systems for the aerospace and defence industry, ground support equipment (GSE) for aircraft, and aviation components and structures, software development company specializing in advanced mission analysis, planning and simulation tools for space applications, are some of the products that will be presented at the official Italian Pavilion at the Dubai Airshow.

