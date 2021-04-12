Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces three new routes to Belgrade, Sohag and Luxor

Tickets are on sale at wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as Dh129.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced three new routes connecting Abu Dhabi to Belgrade, Sohag and Luxor. Tickets are on sale at wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app –which is also available in Arabic — with fares starting as low as Dh129.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Today’s announcement underpins our long-term commitment to providing low fares and high quality onboard experiences to our customers. The new connection between the capital of the United Arab Emirates and these three new cities within Europe and the Middle East will continue to stimulate air traffic demand and support the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector and economic agenda. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our new, green and ultra-efficient fleet.”

