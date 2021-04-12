- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces three new routes to Belgrade, Sohag and Luxor
Tickets are on sale at wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as Dh129.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced three new routes connecting Abu Dhabi to Belgrade, Sohag and Luxor. Tickets are on sale at wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app –which is also available in Arabic — with fares starting as low as Dh129.
Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Today’s announcement underpins our long-term commitment to providing low fares and high quality onboard experiences to our customers. The new connection between the capital of the United Arab Emirates and these three new cities within Europe and the Middle East will continue to stimulate air traffic demand and support the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector and economic agenda. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our new, green and ultra-efficient fleet.”
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Auto
Race on to recognise UAE’s custom carmakers
Makers of parts, some of which already being sold abroad, 'can beat... READ MORE
-
Technology
Is video ‘resolution’ key to economic ...
Businesses, individuals relying more on its wide reach and is... READ MORE
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi GDP can spike on automation
Saudi Arabia has an opportunity to drive technology-led productivity... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
-
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to...
Stargazers will get to see the first of the two supermoons of 2021... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch