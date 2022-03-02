20 global Asian leaders felicitated with ABLF Awards 2022

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and other State, cultural and business leaders from across Asia among winners

Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, LuLu Financial Holdings, receiving the ABLF Outstanding Business Achiever Award at an event on Tuesday. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 3:24 PM

The prestigious Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) Awards 2022, held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai Cares, was held on Tuesday at a glittering ceremony at the Dubai Expo.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, graced the occasion as chief guest to felicitate 20 iconic industry stalwarts for their role in sustainable progress.

The ABLF Awards recognises the courage, spirit and fortitude of Asian leaders who are redefining the parameters of ‘sustainable progress’ in the pandemic-ravaged world, and this year’s theme was – ‘Resilience Rising: The Great Reset’.

Some of the award winners this year include Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister, Sri Lanka (ABLF Statesperson Award); Ban Ki-Moon, former UN Secretary-General (ABLF Social Humanitarian Award); Zayed R. Alzayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Bahrain (ABLF Ambassador of Commerce Award); Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE (ABLF Trailblazer Award); M.K. Stalin, chief minister, Tamil Nadu, India (ABLF Statesperson Award); Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, LuLu Financial Holdings (ABLF Outstanding Business Achiever Award); Nuseir Yassin, CEO and founder, Nas Daily and Nas Academy (ABLF Social Influencer Award); and Aroon Purie, founding chairman and editor-in-chief, India Today Group (ABLF Lifetime Achievement Award).

This year’s event also witnessed the launch of a unique initiative by the ABLF and Dubai Cares for the auction of an exclusive diamond-studded ABLF Trophy. All proceeds of the auction will be donated towards Dubai Cares’ initiatives for the education of underserved children around the world.

The awards ceremony was preceded by the ABLF Talks Roundtable Showcase – an exclusive gathering of minds to discuss on crucial socio-economic issues. The conversations held during the 45-minute session rallied around the strategies adopted by leaders to help their organizations and communities recover from the impact of the pandemic.

