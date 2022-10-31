Simply Irresistible

There is much to savour in Maldives with its vibrant local culture and coral atolls brimming with diverse sea life, luxurious beachside resorts and private islands

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 12:27 PM

Escape to a secluded island getaway amidst azure Indian Ocean waters and celebrate life with your dream Maldives vacation with family and loved ones.

One of the biggest perks of travelling solo or with family is that you have all the time in this world to love yourself! At the By Atmosphere and COLOURS OF OBLU resorts, you will have numerous ways to love yourself a little extra with the resort group's postcard-perfect villas, enchanting views amidst the magical sunrises and sunsets and adrenaline-charged activities.

Revel in your own company and enjoy exhilarating watersports activities or breathtaking experiences such as paragliding and night diving. For something more relaxing, snuggle into comfy bean bags and experience a ‘movie night under the stars’ – settle into a private cinema screening on the white, sandy beach under a starlit sky, with candles and torches creating a magical cocoon. Watch your all-time favourites at one of the most beautiful spots on the planet.

You can also enjoy unforgettable moments and watch the splendours of the sun during your private sunset cruise. Witness the distinctive hues of blue and turquoise transform into soft red, pink, purple, and deep orange as you float across the sea. Opened this year, OBLU Xperience Ailafushi elevates tropical island living through smart services, playful design and invigorating experiences. In the Maldivian language of Dhivehi, ‘Aila’ means family and ‘Fushi’ means island. The resort has chalked up an ultimate ‘Fushi Plan’ that creates a free-spirited Maldivian holiday experience for the modern traveller – be it families, couples or friends.

This laidback four-star island resort showcases 268 accommodation options in four categories. Being a family resort, individuals and their loved ones get to enjoy all-day dining at the Element X restaurant, indulge poolside at X360, and relish chilled-out dinners at The Copper Pot Food Truck.

Add a touch of the spectacular to your stay with an additional reservation at the Only BLU under ocean restaurant. Relish the savoury delights of the area while gazing at the jaw-dropping coral reefs that are teeming with sea life. Other experiential highlights include The Dome, a futuristic 15-metre theatre and entertainment centre as well as the fabulous La Promenade. Located at the heart of the island, La Promenade adds a touch of chic with its vibrant retail and café scene where you can socialise with like-minded souls.

The Maldives evokes a picture of pristine beaches, clear turquoise lagoons, and reef-ringed atolls with colourful marine life – the ideal setting for adventure, exploration, and indulgent experiences.

All the By Atmosphere and COLOURS OF OBLU resorts cater to solo travellers except the adults-only OBLU SELECT Lobigili, where a minimum of two adult guests are required to reserve a villa. Here is what you can do on your solo trip to the island nation.

Savour the best of flavours

Explore a world of exquisite flavours at the By Atmosphere and COLOURS OF OBLU resorts with standout poolside seating. Celebrate life over some flavoursome feasts, and enjoy sumptuous buffet spreads with a selection of Asian, European, and Maldivian favourites with live cooking stations, grills, fresh seafood, and delightful desserts at the resorts.

Socialise

Explore sports, fitness sessions, lively entertainment, and social events where you can meet new friends. Start the day with sunrise yoga by the lagoon. Join fitness sessions such as aqua aerobics, body sculpting, and cardio strength. Dart games, tennis, football, and chess tournaments are some of the other fun experiences to explore.

Get clicked!

If you’re out there in the Maldives solo, you have a lot of work to do for your Instagram account – so let loose, have fun and create a timeless, enduring reminder of cherished moments with a photoshoot session. From gorgeous sunset shoots to mesmerising drone shots, the resorts’ skilled photographers will capture your holiday memories for life.

Aquatic Adventures

Plunge into the ocean depths and explore the most exotic marine life. The OBLU NATURE Helengeli island is a favourite spot for divers and marine life enthusiasts along with being a top location among the best resorts for snorkeling in the Maldives. Discover the underwater wonders with SSI and PADI courses and ocean excursions that suit all abilities and interests or kayak over crystal clear waters, zip across the lagoon on jet skis, and just float and soak in the golden sunshine.

Relax and Rejuvenate

If you want to relax and rejuvenate – there’s no better way than to treat yourself at the spa, ELE | NA The Spa, which is part of all the By Atmosphere and COLOURS OF OBLU Resorts, offers a range of wellness and fitness activities from morning yoga to aqua aerobics etc. Other than ELE | NA, the tranquil Akiri Spa by Mandara at Atmosphere Kanifushi features a range of treatments fusing spa traditions from India, Bali, Hawaii, and Thailand.

More than just a luxury resort destination, the Maldives offers something for everyone, with its azure waters and pristine white sand. One such latest addition to the breathtaking lineup of dream resorts is the Oblu Xperience Ailafushi resort that takes the term dream vacation to a whole new level. Starting with an exciting and at times bumpy 15-minute speed boat ride from the airport to the resort, Oblu catches you off-guard with its exciting and adrenaline-pumping highlights just when you think nothing can top off the last attraction.

— ali@khaleejtimes.com