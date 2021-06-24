New era of digital transformation

Automation 360 provides innovative technology aimed at automation of business processes to improve efficiency

Achieving a sound digital transformation strategy is becoming crucial for organisations under any circumstances to achieve business resiliency and deliver customer success.

According to IDC, 65 per cent of the world's GDP will be digitalised by 2022 and direct digital transformation (DX) investments will total an estimated $6.8 trillion between 2020 and 2023. Intelligent Automation (IA) - a combination of AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has the potential to act as a key lever in realising this. IA is unquestionably amongst the top digital transformation enabler for enterprises and government with compelling productivity gains.

Automation Anywhere created an all-encompassing intelligent automation platform that anticipates users need to remove any impending friction as the business grows in its automation journey.

Automation 360, the world's only secure, integrated, cloud-native, AI-powered RPA platform is intended to consolidate all the front and backend automation by integrating all business applications as one, unified automation experience. Automation 360 also allows the integration of both legacy and Software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications allowing users to automate directly through the web-based platform from all desktop, web, and SaaS API Services in one unique framework.

Automation 360 also offers enhanced feature such as the Workplace module that runs as a core tool for creating new RPA Workflows along with IQ Bot improved with pre-trained document processing models.

Additional features

Furthermore, to Workspace and IQ Bot, the Automation 360 platform contains various other components.

AARI: A digital assistant that allows all users to trigger bots within their preferred interface. A low-code/no-code platform with a user-friendly interface makes a huge difference in democratising bot building and deployment through citizen development.

Discovery Bot: Helps business discover and keep track of the highest ROI automation opportunities in the organisation.

Bot Insight: Provides comprehensive knowledge into all the automation processes in a single application to best optimise the bot's performance, especially when making decisions and deciding room for improvement.

Benefits of Automation 360

With Automation 360, customers can automate twice the number of business processes three times faster, and at one-fifth of the cost of any on-prem platform. Customers have witnessed a drastic reduction of infrastructure, maintenance, and operation costs while increasing security and performance, allowing room for future automation deployments. With the reduced time for setup, creation, and deployment of the process bots, the user is empowered to faster deploy than any other RPA platforms. With the constant growth of the processes that can be automated, it's easier than ever to use one of Automation 360's pre-built bots that can accelerate the automation journey. These prebuilt bots are available at Automation Anywhere's Bot Store.

Automation 360 transforms the employee and customer experience and delivers comprehensive cloud-native process discovery, digitisation, automation and optimisation capabilities on a single, integrated platform; and AARI brings consumer experiences to the enterprise through an easy-to-use, bot-to-human interface that simplifies everyday tasks, improves collaboration between teams, and provides best-in-class customer service.

Automation 360 for both cloud and hybrid

Automation 360 gives user's the freedom to deploy entirely in the cloud, on-premises on a user's infrastructure, or as a hybrid deployment on both environments while keeping the overall user experience consistent and familiar. Automation 360 microservices architecture facilitates agility with the fast web-based development and management, on-demand expansion with auto-scaling to accommodate volume and capacity changes without disruption, offering faster time to innovation with the latest technology to reduce the burden on the IT team.