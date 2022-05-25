UAE: Two publishing houses shut down for violating intellectual property rights

Co-founder of Big Bad Wolf went from not being able to afford books to running world’s biggest book sale
Two publishing houses have been shut down by the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) for violating intellectual property rights and participation conditions.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, the second day of the cultural event.
Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Acting Executive Director of the ALC and Director of ADIBF, said the Fair firmly opposed violations of publishing laws and intellectual property rights in the UAE. He stressed on the need to adhere to all regulations to protect the rights of both authors and publishers.
He said: “For more than three decades, ADIBF has established itself as an incubator for creativity and innovation, cultivating a global reputation as a platform that attracts thousands of Arab and international publishers to support and advance the publishing industry in the region. The ALC continues to uphold the UAE’s laws by holding a committee to monitor publication violations.”
The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), under the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).
