Watch: Passengers rescued after SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 11:53 AM Last updated: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 12:06 PM

Passengers on a SpiceJet flight were rescued on Sunday after the plane caught fire mid-air.

According to ANI, the aircraft made an emergency landing at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, Patna after locals noticed a fire in the Delhi-bound flight's engine and informed district and airport officials.

Officials confirm that all 185 people on board were safely deboarded.

Officials also say a technical glitch caused the fire; the engineering team are analysing further.