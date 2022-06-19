Covid-19: India considers dropping Air Suvidha as global travel restrictions ease

The three-member crew will travel by the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft on the six-month mission
Aviation
The Indian government is considering doing away with the Air Suvidha portal as travel restrictions ease worldwide.
"We have written to the Health Ministry seeking removal of Air Suvidha requirements given that it could add to the convenience of flying as international traffic grows. But the Health Ministry has replied saying they will review the programme in August and decide on this," a senior Civil Aviation Ministry official told The Indian Express.
However, the decision may be at least two months away as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare monitors the international Covid-19 numbers.
Introduced in August 2020, the Air Suvidha portal mandates travellers from overseas to register before arriving at an Indian airport. This allows the government to determine a passenger's vaccination status and if they are arriving from a high-risk location.
However, passengers have complained that the portal was down several times and subsequently being denied boarding at foreign airports.
