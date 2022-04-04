UAE-India travel: Go First to increase number of flights, destinations

Daily flights will meet the growing demand for some routes

By Wam Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 10:48 PM

Abu Dhabi Airports announced today an increase in the number of flights and destinations of Indian Airlines "Go First", formerly known as "Go Air", which will launch daily flights through Abu Dhabi International Airport to Mumbai, Kannur International Airport and Delhi International Airport.

The increase in flights will meet the growing demand for these destinations, which will be added to Abu Dhabi International Airport’s schedule for summer 2022.

