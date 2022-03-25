Dubai travel: Emirates to increase weekly flights to India from April 1

UAE residents are willing to travel to these countries even as the airfare has increased to over Dh2,000 a ticket
Travel2 weeks ago
Emirates will re-introduce pre-pandemic flight frequencies to its destinations in India from April 1. The airline will be operating 170 weekly flights to nine cities in the country.
The move comes on the back of the decision by the Indian government to restore international flights to and from the country in line with established bilateral agreements from the end of March 2022.
The airline has also extended its flexible booking policies till May 31, 2022.
The Airbus A380 is now operated on a daily basis between Dubai and Mumbai since March, this year. Emirates flight EK 500/501 is operated by the double decker aircraft.
Customers travelling in First and Business Class with Emirates from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi can avail complimentary chauffeur drive service to the airport and on arrival at select locations within the airline’s global network. Customers travelling in premium cabins and Emirates Skywards members in select membership tiers will also have access to Emirates’ exclusive lounge experience in Dubai and select airports around the world.
