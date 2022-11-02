UAE flights: Unlock discounts across 500 locations with an Emirates boarding pass this winter

Passengers can avail the exclusive offers at retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas

Wed 2 Nov 2022

Emirates Airlines has announced the return of its popular My Emirates Pass.

Starting from November 1 2022 to March 31 2023, the My Emirates Winter Pass will unlock exclusive offers for customers at over 500 locations in the UAE.

Passengers flying to or through Dubai via the airline can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas, to avail discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE.

For the full list of My Emirates Pass offers, customers may visit https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/experience/my-emirates-pass/.

In addition, Emirates passengers can also enjoy a complimentary ticket to Tour Dubai’s one hour Creek Sightseeing Cruise, which gives unrivalled panoramic views of Dubai’s historic district from a traditional dhow boat.

Whether it’s catching up on major sports events such as the Dubai Rugby Sevens and DP World Tour golf events, or immersing yourself in the festive celebrations this December, there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai this winter season.

From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

