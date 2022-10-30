Dubai: New ticket prices for top 3 winter attractions

There are many places in the emirate that operate only during the colder months, and allow people to experience the beauty the city has to offer outdoors

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 9:32 AM

Winter is here! As temperatures drop, Dubai turns into a wonderland of winter attractions - full of fun activities for the whole family to do. People are taking advantage of the weather to enjoy outdoor activities, such as hiking and picnics.

There are many places in the emirate that operate only during the winter months, and allow residents and visitors alike to experience the beauty Dubai has to offer in the pleasant outdoors.

This year, ticket prices for three winter attractions have changed as new features and activities are added for visitors to enjoy.

1. Global Village

File photo

Global Village opened for its 27th season on October 25. The massive destination boasts both classic favourite pavilions and performances, and new attractions such as the Road of Asia walking street and the an Asian-inspired floating market.

A couple of new pavilions have been added this year - Qatar and Oman.

A new value ticket has been introduced as well, which is valid only from Sunday to Thursday.

- New ticket prices for Global Village: Tickets bought online come with a 10 per cent discount. Any-day tickets are for Dh25 (Dh22.5 online). Value tickets are available for Dh20 (Dh18 online) and these valid Sunday to Thursday except public holidays. Park entry tickets are valid for a single entry.

- Old ticket price for Global Village: Dh15

2. Dubai Garden Glow

File photo

The Zaabel Park attraction is back this year with a host of new exhibits. It includes five parks - Glow Park, Ice Park, Dinosaur Park, Magic Park, Art Park - that set the senses aglow with lanterns arranged in eye-catching arrangements and animatronics.

The newest addition, the Glowing Safari, features dozens of lanterns shaped like animals and flowers. The attractions throughout the park are created using more than 10 million energy-saving light bulbs.

- New ticket price for Dubai Garden Glow: Dh70 including 5 per cent VAT

- Old ticket price for Dubai Garden Glow: Dh65 including 5 per cent VAT

3. Miracle Garden

File photo

The Miracle Garden re-opens this year with all-new attractions, including floral tunnels where families can relax in a tranquil space surrounded by beautiful flowers, and giant hands shaped into a heart - perfect for photo opportunities.

The attraction features some classic favourites that have been revamped this year. The beloved Smurf characters get a 2022 upgrade as the Fifa World Cup is set to begin in November. Visitors to the park can see the characters sporting jerseys from the various participating countries. The Smurfs area will also be expanded.

- New ticket prices for Miracle Garden: Entry for adults and seniors is now Dh75, while for children aged 3 to 12, it's Dh60. Kids below 3 years old can enter for free.

- Old ticket price for Miracle Garden: Dh55 for adults and Dh40 for children.

ALSO READ: