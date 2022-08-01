UAE flights: Emirates premium economy tickets now available; what you need to know

The new class offers more space, special dining experience for passengers

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 5:09 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 10:08 PM

Emirates airline on Monday officially launched its Premium Economy cabin class on the world’s largest aircraft Airbus A380, offering more space and a premium dining experience to passengers.

The flagship carrier launched the much-awaited service on selected A380 aircraft to major destinations including Paris Charles de Gaulle, London Heathrow and Sydney from August 1, 2022. While Premium Class will be added to Christchurch flights from December.

Premium Economy seats are covered with anti-stain leather with a wood panel finishing. Each seat is supported with six-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and footrests. It also offers a generous pitch of up to 40-inches; each seat is 19.5 inches wide and reclines 8 inches into a comfortable cradle position to stretch out.

Other amenities include in-seat charging points, a wide dining table and a side cocktail table. In addition, a separate menu for passengers gives them the option to choose meals which are served on chinaware and with stainless-steel cutlery. Moreover, travellers can choose from the airline’s selection of fresh juices and soft drinks at any time during the flight.

The soft launch of the Premium Economy seats received a huge positive response from customers.

Travel industry executives say this service, which is relatively new to this region, will do very well as it bridges the gap between the Economy and Business class.

Avinash Adnani, managing director of Pluto Travels, said Emirates’ Premium Economy Class has received a very good response because travellers who aspire to fly in Business class but cannot afford, can opt for this new product at a reasonable rate.

“The experience is very different from Economy class. In fact, people were asking for a similar kind of product that offers service close to Business Class at a slightly higher premium. It’s very good on long-haul flights, especially because there is good legroom.

"Economy Class costs around Dh3,000 to Dh3,500 while Business Class is priced at Dh12,000-Dh15,000. And this has been priced in between. Therefore, people are happy about this new class. Plus, we all know that Emirates always brings world-class products,” says Adnani.

Moreover, Premium Economy seats are at the front of the aircraft, giving passengers greater priority exit after the landing.

Premium Cabin has also upgraded its inflight entertainment system, offering thousands of movies, TV shows and dramas etc. Passengers can also use their own headphones via Bluetooth and also enjoy higher-speed Wi-Fi.

ALSO READ:

At the Dubai Airshow in November 2021, Emirates announced had announced retrofitting 105 of its modern wide-body aircraft with its Premium Economy product.

The 18-month retrofit programme is scheduled to begin at the end of 2022. It will see 52 Emirates A380s and 53 Boeing 777s fitted with the new cabin class.

The Dubai-based carrier received its final five new A380 aircraft during the 2021-22 financial year and were equipped with the Premium Economy seats.

On Boeing 777, five rows of Economy class seats located just behind Business Class will be removed to install 24 Premium Economy seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. On A380, 56 Premium Economy seats are installed at the front of the main deck also in a similar configuration.