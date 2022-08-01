UAE flights: Emirates restarts daily service to London Stansted

The airline currently serves seven gateways in the UK

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 1:12 PM

Emirates has resumed passenger services to London Stansted (STN), serving its third London gateway with a daily flight.

Starting from August 1, 2022, the airline has increased flights from five-weekly services to a daily flight. Emirates now has nine daily flights to London, including six daily flights to Heathrow and a double daily flight to Gatwick.

The services have been meet market demand and offer customers enhanced connectivity this summer.

London Stansted will be served by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with its renowned ‘Game Changer' First Class product.

Emirates flight EK65 will depart Dubai at 8.50am and arrive in London Stansted at 1.30pm local time. The return flight, EK68 will depart London Stansted at 9.10pm and arrive in Dubai at 7.10am local time, the following day.

Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.

The new service will offer customers in East and Southeast UK more travel options, flexibility, and convenience when travelling with Emirates to more than 130 destinations, via Dubai.

Emirates currently serves seven gateways in the UK. By October 2022, the airline will be serving the country with 110 weekly flights to London Heathrow, London Stansted, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow.

