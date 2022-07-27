UAE flights: Emirates adds second daily flight to Tel Aviv

This is in response to high demand for travel to, from Israel

Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 12:00 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 12:10 PM

A little over a month since it inaugurated its first flight to Tel Aviv, Emirates has announced plans to introduce a second daily flight starting 30 October 2022. This is in response to high demand for travel to/from Israel.

The second daily flight will be served by Emirates Boeing 777-300ER in a three class configuration.

The new schedule will operate as follows:

EK 933 departs Dubai at 8.15 am, arrives in Tel Aviv at 9.50 am.

EK 934 leaves Tel Aviv at 11.50 am, arrives in Dubai at 4.50 pm.

The second flight introduced provides customers with additional travel options to Dubai and onwards connections to other destinations, as well as an option of arriving in Tel Aviv in the morning as opposed to the evening (as with the first flight).

Customers can also take advantage of Emirates’ partnership with flydubai when planning their travel, which includes a schedule of multiple daily codeshare flights.

Travellers will be able to enjoy Emirates’ ice entertainment system with over 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment to choose from, including numerous Hebrew language movies and programmes, regionally inspired menus complemented by a wide selection of beverages, as well as specially prepared kosher meals, available for pre-order on all flights.

Emirates’ second daily flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv will also provide another 20 tonnes of cargo belly-hold capacity for businesses, further opening global trade lanes through enhanced import and export opportunities.

ALSO READ: