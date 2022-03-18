Russia’s biggest cargo airline to suspend all Boeing flights

UAE travel: Fourth quarter surge at Abu Dhabi International boosts passenger traffic to 5.26 million in 2021
India, Pakistan among top five countries in terms of passenger volumes in 2021.
Aviation2 weeks ago
Russia’s biggest cargo airline Volga-Dnepr Group has suspended all flights using Boeing aircraft due to Western sanctions, it said on Friday.
Sanctions have cut off the supply of most aircraft and parts to Russia. The United States and Europe have closed their airspace to Russian airlines, and Moscow has responded by imposing the same measure on them.
Volga-Dnepr said in a statement it had stopped operations of two of its subsidaries — AirBridgeCargo and Atran — that use 18 Boeing 747 and 6 Boeing 737 airplanes due to sanctions and a decision by Bermuda’s Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) to terminate their safety certificates.
ALSO READ:
“The management of Volga Dnepr has made a conscious decision to find a possible solution together with partners and state regulators,” it said.
Volga-Dnepr, which describes itself as the world leader in the oversize and heavy cargo market, continues to fly Russian-made aircraft including An-124 and Il-76 cargo jets.
Russia has passed a law allowing the country’s airlines to place aircraft leased from foreign companies on Russia’s aircraft register — a manoeuvre likely to stoke Western fears of a mass default involving hundreds of jetliners.
India, Pakistan among top five countries in terms of passenger volumes in 2021.
Aviation2 weeks ago
Full list of approved vaccines that travellers must have taken for test exemption
Aviation2 weeks ago
Passenger numbers to/from/within the Middle East are expected to reach 81 per cent of 2019 levels in 2022
Aviation2 weeks ago
This is the sixth consecutive loss for the Abu Dhabi carrier, with accumulated losses of around $7.8 billion since 2016. Etihad started its turnaround drive four years ago
Aviation2 weeks ago
Ayci — who oversaw extensive cost-cutting at Turkish Airlines — was chosen as the debt-ridden carrier’s first foreign CEO in mid-February after Tata group bought it back from the government following 69 years in state ownership
Aviation2 weeks ago
On February 14, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of the former chairman of Turkish Airlines.
Aviation2 weeks ago
The court claim for damages, in connection with two A350s that Qatar’s national carrier has rejected, came after Qatar Airways sued the planemaker for $600 million over the erosion to the surface of more than 20 previously delivered jets
Aviation2 weeks ago