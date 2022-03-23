Indonesia extends visa on arrival for travellers from 42 countries

The Dubai-based airline rebounds above pre-pandemic levels as travel restrictions eased
The Indonesian government has extended the visa on arrival (VoA) programme to cover international travellers arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, from 42 countries, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has said.
The facility was earlier extended to travellers from 23 countries, ANTARA news of Indonesia has reported.
According to Uno, the visa on arrival programme for foreign tourists will be effectively implemented while waiting for the issuance of a new circular letter.
"So, the direction from the President (Joko Widodo) is that the expansion of the VoA and no-quarantine policies must be realised. We are currently coordinating, and hopefully, on March 22 (2022), tomorrow, the circular will be issued," Uno said at a weekly press briefing.
Tourists from Australia, the United States, the Netherlands, Brunei Darussalam, the Philippines, England, Italy, Japan, Germany, Cambodia, Canada, China, and South Korea will now be allowed to enter Bali using VoA.
The list of countries includes Laos, Malaysia, France, Qatar, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.
The facility has also been extended to South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, India, Mexico, Myanmar, Norway, Poland, Seychelles, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Tunisia.
