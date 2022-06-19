India: SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing after cabin pressure drops

Jabalpur-bound plane took off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 6:51 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 7:09 PM

A Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight had to make an emergency landing on Sunday after cabin pressure onboard dropped.

According to ANI, crew onboard Q400 aircraft SG-2962 noticed the cabin pressure differential was not building up along with the rise in cabin altitude on takeoff from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the aircraft was levelled off at 6,000 feet, but did not regain pressurisation.

The pilot then decided to return to Indira Gandhi International Airport and made a safe emergency landing.

This is the second incident that was reported on a Spicejet flight on Sunday (June 19).

Earlier in the day, the aircraft made an emergency landing at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, Patna and passengers were rescued after the plane caught fire mid-air.

